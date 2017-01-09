ESPN's David Pollack stops by the Morning Blend today to share his thoughts on the National Championship game being in Tampa, and his prediction for game night!

Former NFL player and University of Georgia standout David Pollack joined ESPN in June 2009 as a college football analyst. Currently, he has served as an analyst on the six-time Emmy-Award winning College GameDay, the network’s signature Saturday morning show originating from the site of one of the day’s best games, since 2011. Pollack is also a contributor to ESPN’s daily college football news show College Football Live and several additional studio shows throughout the season. He was previously an analyst on ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football telecast and co-host of Palmer & Pollack on ESPNU.