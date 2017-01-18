Datz reinvents the breakfast cocktail!

2:13 PM, Jan 18, 2017

We make some delicious drinks in the kitchen.

WFTS
Datz
2616 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa
Datz4Foodies.com
 
Featured Drink Recipes!

Bacon & Eggs
 
Ingredients:
2 oz Old Forester Bourbon
1 oz simple syrup
1 oz lemon juice
3 dashes of orange bitters
1 egg white
 
Preparation:
- Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
- Add ice and shake for another 30 seconds.
- Strain mixed ingredients into a rocks glass with ice.
- Garnish with a lemon third and slice of Nueske's bacon.
 
 
 
Dunk This Donut
 
Ingredients:
1 oz Rittenhouse Rye
1 oz Grind Coffee Liqueur
3 dashes black walnut bitters
2.5 oz cold brew
 
Preparation:
- Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass for at least 15 seconds. 
- Strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with a powdered mini donut on a skewer.

 

