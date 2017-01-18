Datz reinvents the breakfast cocktail!



2616 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa

Featured Drink Recipes!



Bacon & Eggs

Ingredients:

2 oz Old Forester Bourbon

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz lemon juice

3 dashes of orange bitters

1 egg white

Preparation:

- Combine all ingredients and shake vigorously for 30 seconds.

- Add ice and shake for another 30 seconds.

- Strain mixed ingredients into a rocks glass with ice.

- Garnish with a lemon third and slice of Nueske's bacon.

Dunk This Donut

Ingredients:

1 oz Rittenhouse Rye

1 oz Grind Coffee Liqueur

3 dashes black walnut bitters

2.5 oz cold brew

Preparation:

- Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass for at least 15 seconds.

- Strain into a coupe glass.

- Garnish with a powdered mini donut on a skewer.