American Idol alum and vocal powerhouse Danny Gokey has released his fourth studio album, Rise. Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season Eight of American Idol – and the new album features fellow Idol alum Jordin Sparks on the song “Chasing.” His first album, My Best Days debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Following, Danny has celebrated a series of #1s including his latest full album release, his first Award-winning holiday album, Christmas Is Here, as well as singles including “Hope In Front of Me” and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.”

The January 13th album release will lead into a special guest slot on the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing” Tour, tickets for which are on sale now at http://www.dannygokey.com/shows.html . The tour, which will kick of on February 16th in Baltimore, will hit more than forty cities including stops in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, before wrapping in San Antonio on May 7th.

Rise boasts Gokey’s incredible vocal prowess and range and his emerging talent as a songwriter. It’s never been more evident that Gokey is an artist with much to say, drawing upon the highs and lows of his own life experiences.

Gokey’s previous 2014 album, Hope In Front Of Me, was largely informed by the death of his first wife, Sophia, who died unexpectedly after what should have been routine heart surgery. To this day, the experience has shaped who Danny has become and on all 12 tracks of Rise, he documents how he has risen, actually... above his adversities.

Drawing from his own experiences with depression and searching for meaning, he assures listeners that hope beckons even in the darkest moments (“Stronger Than We Think”). He promises that no problem is too great to overcome (“The Comeback”) and that even those wounded by loneliness can find love (“Symptoms”). All of these messages stem from Gokey’s most personal struggles and triumphs.

Danny is also the founder of Sophia’s Heart, an organization established in honor of his late wife that provides hope and help to homeless families in crisis. It also has a thriving inner city Music & Arts program in Danny’s hometown of Milwaukee.