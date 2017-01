damonfowler.com

Renowned blues guitarist and singer, Damon Fowler, is fresh off touring this fall with Butch Trucks and the Freight Train Band. He is headlining this weekend's Beer and Bacon Festival in St. Petersburg.

Upcoming show include:

Saturday 1/21, The Music Ranch in Lakeland at 9pm

Sunday 1/22, The Blue Rooster with TC Carr , Sarasota