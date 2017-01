Approximately a dozen bicyclists (many who are cancer survivors) are riding 325 miles over four days from Moffitt Cancer Center to Tallahassee to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The cyclists are a part of Cure on Wheels, which has raised nearly $1million for families battling cancer. Donations can be made at give.cureonwheels.org . The cyclists will join Moffitt leaders and cancer advocates at the Capitol Building in Tallahassee for the 12th annual Moffitt Day at the Capitol.