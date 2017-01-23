Creative's Loafing's High Ball!

Featuring local spirits, bartenders, and more, HighBall will showcase craft cocktails created by Tampa Bay's top mixologists with either whisky, vodka, gin, or rum as they compete to win over your taste buds!

Suit up and sip your way around more than 15 craft cocktails as you sample and judge the tasty concoctions all for the sake of finding the best whisky, vodka, gin, and rum cocktails, as well as 'Tampa Bay's Best Cocktail' at HighBall 2017!

HighBall 2017

A craft cocktail competition by Creative Loafing

Thursday, January 26th, 2017

VIP: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | GA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kozuba & Sons Distillery | 1960 5th Ave. S. in St. Pete