Comic Erik Griffin

A towering force of comedy, Erik Griffin is most recognizable as the mustachioed Montez Walker on the hit Comedy Central series WORKAHOLICS, which recently wrapped its seventh and final season.



Griffin will next star as a series regular in Showtime’s dark-comedy series I’M DYING UP HERE that will premiere on June 4th. Based on the book by former L.A. Times writer William Knoedelseder, the fictionalized series is set in the celebrated yet infamous L.A. stand-up comedy scene of the '70s, and co-stars Melissa Leo, Al Madrigal and Ari Graynor, under executive producer Jim Carrey. Griffin’s first hour-long comedy special, THE UGLY TRUTH, will also air on July 7th on Showtime.



Previous television credits include a recurring role on the Starz! comedy BLUNT TALK with Patrick Stewart, Netflix’s ONE DAY AT A TIME, FX’s YOU’RE THE WORST, Fox’s BOB’S BURGERS, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT and Nickelodeon’s HARVEY BREAKS."



For tickets and information on this weekend's shows go to sidesplitterscomedy.com