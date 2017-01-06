Coaching Legend Bobby Bowden

2:49 PM, Jan 6, 2017

We sit down and talk with Bobby Bowden.

WFTS
THE BOWDEN DYNASTY opens as a ONE NIGHT ONLY WORLD PREMIERE FILM EVENT LIVE from the majestic Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg, FL on Sunday night January 8th 2017 – on the eve of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game across the bay in Tampa.
 
Produced by Dynasty Productions Group and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, this once-in-a-lifetime event will be telecast LIVE to 400+ theaters ONE NIGHT ONLY across the USA via Fathom Events – jointly owned by AMC, Regal & Cinemark Theaters.  The LIVE program features a star-studded Red Carpet Celebrity Arrival sequence, the Film Presentation is followed by a moderated Q&A.
 
For more info, or to get tickets, go here: https://www.bowdendynasty.com/

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top