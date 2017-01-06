Coaching Legend Bobby Bowden

THE BOWDEN DYNASTY opens as a ONE NIGHT ONLY WORLD PREMIERE FILM EVENT LIVE from the majestic Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg, FL on Sunday night January 8th 2017 – on the eve of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game across the bay in Tampa.

Produced by Dynasty Productions Group and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, this once-in-a-lifetime event will be telecast LIVE to 400+ theaters ONE NIGHT ONLY across the USA via Fathom Events – jointly owned by AMC, Regal & Cinemark Theaters. The LIVE program features a star-studded Red Carpet Celebrity Arrival sequence, the Film Presentation is followed by a moderated Q&A.