Josephine Schaaf, RA is a Licensed Real Estate Agent with Christie's International Real Estate in Florida (Coastal Properties) and Hawaii (Hawaii Life). She and her team specializes in Commercial real estate with many national and international corporate clients, as well as many first time and seasoned property investors. She has closed on Apartment Complexes, Mobile Home Parks, Luxury Homes and Condominiums and Single Family Residences.

For more info, go here: https://www.florida-hawaii.com/