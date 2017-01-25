Vuelo Mexican Grill features made-from-scratch dishes from fresh ingredients to create authentic Mexican food with Latin flavors. Chef Mark Estee says, “Vuelo’s menu is full of fresh flavors, bold spices, and the right amount of attitude.” vuelomexicangrill.com

Featured Recipe!

Vuelo Chicken Enchiladas

An enchilada is a corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered with a flavorful sauce made of peppers and spices. At Vuelo, we use our signature Green Enchilada Sauce.

To assemble Enchiladas: (serves 1 person)

• Tortilla shells - 3 each

• Achiote Chicken Shredded (see recipe) – 3 oz. per shell

• Mexican Cheese Blend ¼ cup – per 3 enchiladas

• Green Enchilada Sauce – 3 oz. per 3 enchiladas

• Sour Cream – 2 TBL

• Green Rice – 1 cup

• Pinto Beans – 1 cup

1. Take a small saute pan and add 2 T or corn oil and heat on the stove. Add your 3 tortilla shells and cook on each side for about 10 seconds. This is to soft the corn tortilla so it does not break when you roll it. Place each of the tortilla shells flat on a cutting board.

2. Take your achiote chicken and place about 2 T in the center of each corn tortilla and roll the tortilla filled with chicken and line in a baking/cake pan. A traditional cake pan will hold about 12 rolled enchiladas so repeat the process 3 more times to serve up to four people

3. Pour approximately 3-4 fluid ounces of enchilada sauce over the 3 rolled tortillas, or 12 ounces over a pan of 12 rolled enchiladas, then top with the shredded cheese, and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 25 minutes.

4. Pull enchiladas from the oven and scoop 3 enchiladas on to a plate and top with sour cream. Serve with rice and pinto beans

For the Achiote Chicken: serves 4

Achiote Chicken Marinade

• 4 oz achiote paste

• 1 cup sour orange juice

• 1 cup blended oil

• 4 tbls black pepper

• ½ cup kosher salt

• 4 medium size chicken breasts – each breast weighs about 6oz

Blend all ingredients together in the blender and pour over the chicken breasts and let marinate for 2 hours. Then you can place on a grill and cook chicken breasts or place on a pan and bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until done. Then when cool, shred chicken and set to the side.

For the Enchilada Sauce:

Green Enchilada Sauce

• 1 each russet potato, peeled and rough chopped

• 1 bunch of green onions

• 1 pound of tomatillos

• 2 large green bell pepper

• 2 large poblano peppers

• 1/2 bunch Cilantro

• 1/4 cup corn oil (for roasting tomatillos and peppers)

• 1/4 cup lime juice

• 1 T ground cumin

• 1 T salt

Place green peppers, tomatillos, green onions and poblanos on a pan, rub with oil and roast in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes or until soft. While the peppers and tomatillos are roasting, place the peeled potato that you chopped into a large sauce pan and add 1 qt of water and boil until tender. Pull the peppers and tomatillos from the oven and add to the pot with the potatoes. Add all ingredients to pot and simmer together for 20 minutes. Puree in a blender and strain the sauce through a strainer.



For the Pinto Beans:

Pinto Beans

• 1 Quart Pinto Beans – roughly 3 -16oz cans

• 3 Quarts Water

Cook Beans - Cook on low Simmer* NEVER BOIL*

While beans are cooking, take

• 8oz of diced bacon

• ½ cup diced yellow onions

Place diced raw bacon in a skillet and cook until crispy

Once bacon is crispy add onions to pan and cook on low heat until caramelized for about 3-4 minutes. Then add bacon onion mixture to Bean Pot. (do not drain bacon grease)

Once Beans are Tender Season pot with the following ingredients:

• ¼ cups apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbls salt

• 1 tsp Chipotle Powder

• 3 tsp Mild Chili Powder

• ¼ tsp Black Pepper

For Green Rice

Green Rice

3 cups rice

4 cups chicken stock (1 T of chicken base boiled with 4 cups water)

3 T butter

2 T yellow onion—small dice

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1 cup of the green Enchilada Sauce

Saute Onions with butter, add chicken stock and combine all Ingredients in a baking pan, and mix well. Cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.