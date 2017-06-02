Celebrate National Doughnut Day at Dough!

About DOUGH

Whimsical, refreshing and delightfully sweet, Dough is the candy-coated sister to the iconic Tampa restaurant Datz. But don’t let its persona fool you. This sugar-scented heaven is producing Tampa’s most swoon worthy sweets. Confectioneers Tina Contes and Jen Greif Reese manage a team of round-the-clock bakers producing a candy-aisle inspired collection of cupcakes, cheesecakes and cookies. Butterfinger, Oreos and Fruity Pebbles all make the cut as do more classic endeavors, like S’mores Brownies, oversized Apple Fritters and Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies. Seven days a week, the shelves are stocked with a delicious rotation of hole-y masterpieces, be they raised, glazed, twisted or puffed. Try the Maple Bacon Donut or the Entenmann's inspired Coffee Cake Donut with a cuppa’ locally roasted Joffrey’s Hazelnut Coffee. And whatever you do, don’t miss the Doughnut Cone, a delirious concoction combing pillowy soft, cone-shaped donuts with soft serve goodness, which sells out daily. Lick it, love it, then take a quart of the super premium, hand crafted ice cream to go. Better yet, have it delivered by your choice of local delivery services, including UberEATS and the soon-to-be-launched Amazon EAT24. As seen on FYI, Food Network Canada and The Cooking Channel.

2602 South Macdill Ave., Tampa, Florida.

813.902.1979.