Castile Restaurant at Kimpton Hotel Zamora

Nicolas Lebas has recently been appointed Executive Chef at beautiful Castile Restaurant in St. Pete Beach. Chef Nic showcases Mediterranean dishes with heavy French and Spanish influences. He has rolled out an amazing new dinner menu featuring incredible dishes from the Iberian and Castilian regions, as well as delectable tapas, wines and cocktails. In addition to our waterfront dining at Castile, we also have a beautiful rooftop bar and Lounge, 360 (degrees) Rooftop on the 4th floor. Enjoy a beautiful sunset and hand crafted cocktail while enjoying enviable views of St. Pete Beach. Castile is located in the beautiful Kimpton Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach. Valentine's Day: Castile is offering a prix fixe menu, priced at $55 per person on Friday, February 10th, Saturday, February 11th and Tuesday, February 14th. In addition to this incredible special menu, love birds will enjoy live music. Guests can also enjoy great cocktails and live entertainment at 360 Rooftop Lounge.

