Captain "Sully" Sullenberger comes to The Mahaffey

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of the “Miracle on the Hudson” Captain “Sully” Sullenberger will make a special appearance in St. Petersburg (the birthplace of scheduled commercial aviation) to share his emergency water landing experience that captivated the world at the Mahaffey Theater on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Ticket holders will hear the true story of an American hero who will share words of courage, inspiration, hope and joy. His story is captured in the film Sully, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks. He is also the New York Times bestselling author of Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters and also Making a Difference: Stories of Vision and Courage from America's Leaders. Ticket holders can re-live what the world witnessed eight years ago. Tickets, $45.50, $57.50, $75.50 from TheMahaffey.com , by phone at 727.893.7832, in person at The Mahaffey Theater Box Office or at least 90 minutes prior to the event.