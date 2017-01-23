Guy Harvey Outpost Collection is debuting its first outdoor hospitality resort community, Guy Harvey Outpost Club & Resort Tarpon Springs on the north shore of the Anclote River. The project will offer a unique opportunity to own an RV lot or a coastal cottage in a resort community with full service amenities designed for the adventurous outdoor lifestyle. Guy Harvey Outpost Club & Resort Tarpon Springs will showcase the environmental awareness and conservation advocacy work of Guy Harvey. FlatsClass TV-host and pro-angler Captain C.A. Richardson has been signed by Guy Harvey Outpost as program director for the resort’s Guy Harvey Outfitter Adventure Center, a full-service fishing and water sport center. C.A. will be developing top of class fishing charters and water sport adventures, hosting Flats Class fishing school events and overseeing the selection of sportswear and outdoor gear for the Outfitter Adventure Center. Guy Harvey Outpost Club & Resort Tarpon Springs will begin taking depostis beginning this March, break ground this summer and occupancy is slated for spring 2018. To learn more visit OutpostClubTarponSprings.com or GuyHarveyOutpost.com