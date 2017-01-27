Cabaret is now playing at The Straz

Direct from Broadway, the acclaimed masterpiece returns to Tampa! As part of their 50th Anniversary Season, the critically acclaimed and award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company is proud to present SAM MENDES (Skyfall, American Beauty) and ROB MARSHALL’S (Into the Woods and Chicago, the films) Tony Award®-winning production of CABARET.

Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at CABARET, JOHN KANDER, FRED EBB and JOE MASTEROFF’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.