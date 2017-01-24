Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Clinton McDonald!

Athletes for Charity is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve as a charitable initiative dedicated towards encouraging the giving of time, financial resources, and information to improve the collective lives of disadvantaged youth, advance the common good and support the nonprofit sectors that benefit the underprivileged, including foster care children.

Athletes for Charity achieves its mission by teaming up with professional athletes, sports leagues and teams, various sports professionals, foster care agencies and related organizations, the corporate sector, as well as volunteers and mentors, to empower and support the development of disadvantaged youth. Athletes for Charity’s work range from the development and coordination of youth mentoring programs; youth literacy initiatives; STEM education programs; assisting with the establishment of athlete foundations and charitable projects; the planning and implementation of camps and clinics for youth that encompass an educational component; holiday toy drives for underprivileged children; coordination of athlete appearances; and planning special events which include youth and athlete participation i.e. “Bowl with an Athlete,” “Back to School / Sports Day,” and “Principal for a Day” events.