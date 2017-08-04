CL's summertime beer festival is back — with a bang! We're teaming up with your favorite hockey team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to bring you the craft beer drinking event of the summer, Bolts Brew Fest presented by Creative Loafing. That's right, Loafers — we're taking over the event floor at AMALIE Arena where you can sample your way around more than 100 craft beer varieties from more than 50 local and national breweries,

take part in fun Lightning-themed games, and much, much more!

We've curated the brewery and beer list at this event to feature 50 local and national breweries. We've handpicked the brews that will be poured - this isn't your average beer festival!

Cigar City is one of the many breweries that will be on-site at the event. They brewed a special beer to celebrate Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay called Creative Loafing's Loafing Brau, a Berliner-style weisse with cherries and lime. This brew will be available to try for the very first time at Bolts Brew Fest THIS Saturday. The product

will hit shelves mid-August.

A portion of proceeds to benefit Humane Society of Tampa Bay! For the complete beer and brewery list, visit cltampa.com/bolts.