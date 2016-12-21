At Bahama Breeze, we love a good party, which is why we’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with our Junkanoo Bash! We are featuring an exclusive four­course menu, which features a choice of appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for $70. Guests who want to keep the party going can also join us for an open bar package event for $75. This event starts at 10 p.m. and guests will have unlimited select drinks and appetizers, live music and giveaways.

In addition to the four­course menu option, guests who celebrate the new year with us will also enjoy live music on our deck ... games ... giveaways and other activities throughout the evening. For more information about our party, visit BahamaBreeze.com/NewYears