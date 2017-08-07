Author Danny Lopez

After being laid off from his job as a newspaper reporter in acoastal Floridatown, Dexter Vega accepts awell-paying gig to find the daughter of awealthy retiree.
Butwhen Vega goes to deliver the news that hisdaughteris in Mexico searching for anendangered amphibian,he finds his client has been murdered. And Vega’s prints are all over the murder weapon. As the police build a case against Vega, he flies to Mexico Cityto find hisclient’s daughter, hopingshe will help him find the murderer.But the woman he finds tells him averydifferent story.