Author Danny Lopez

After being laid off from his job as a newspaper reporter in a coastal Florida town, Dexter Vega accepts a well-paying gig to find the daughter of a wealthy retiree.



But when Vega goes to deliver the news that his daughter is in Mexico searching for an endangered amphibian,he finds his client has been murdered. And Vega’s prints are all over the murder weapon. As the police build a case against Vega, he flies to Mexico City to find his client’s daughter, hoping she will help him find the murderer. But the woman he finds tells him a very different story.

DannyLopezWrites.com