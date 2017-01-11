Are You Keeping Up with the Times?

2:09 PM, Jan 11, 2017

WFTS
When it Comes to Your Career, Are You Keeping Up with the Times? New Study Finds Innovation More Critical to Employers than Ever – While Employees Struggle to Keep Up!
            
Technology is the driving force of companies big and small. From the four-person startup to the corporate giant, keeping up with – and creating – innovation is essential to success.  But a new study finds one-third of hiring managers say employees lack key traits like creativity and forward-thinking. 
          
In the age of the high-tech workplace, how can you make sure you’re keeping up with the times? Ruth Veloria Executive Dean, School of Business and Dennis F Bonilla, Executive Dean, College of Information Systems & Technology join us to discuss the importance of having an innovative company culture and share tips for learning tomorrow’s technology – today!   
 

