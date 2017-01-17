Actors Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi talk about "Sneaky Pete"

"Sneaky Pete"

The story revolves around a con man, Marius (Giovanni Ribisi), who gets out of prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, "reuniting" with Pete's estranged family -- who have no reason to suspect he's not their long-lost loved one.

Giovanni Ribisi has established himself as a popular screen presence capable of playing a wide variety of roles. He can most recently be seen in Annapurna’s feature The Bad Batch, opposite Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Suki Waterhouse, and Jason Mamoa. The film premiered this year at the Venice International Film festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion prize and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. In 2015, he starred in several films, such as Universal Pictures’ Ted 2, the sequel to Seth MacFarlane’s smash hit, Ted, which grossed over 500 Million worldwide; Meadowland starring opposite Elizabeth Moss, Luke Wilson, Olivia Wilde, and Juno Temple; and Results opposite Laura Dern, Guy Pearce, and Cobie Smulders.

Executive Producer and Co-Creator Bryan Cranston is an Academy Award® nominee, a four time Emmy Award® winner, and a Golden Globe® and Tony Award® winner. Best known for his starring role in the hit TV drama Breaking Bad, Bryan recently starred as the title character in Jay Roach’s Trumbo. His performance garnered him nominations for an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe Award®, a SAG Award®, a BAFTA Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award in 2016 for “Best Actor.” Bryan is currently starring in John Hamburg’s Why Him? alongside James Franco. Later, he will appear as the title role in Robin Swicord's independent feature, Wakefield. Bryan was also last seen in Brad Furman’s The Infiltrator.

