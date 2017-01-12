Actor Dermot Mulroney

About "Sleepless":

When Las Vegas cop Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) and his partner Sean (Tip “T.I.” Harris) rob a cocaine shipment bound for a drug-dealing casino boss (Dermot Mulroney), the desperate businessman retaliates by kidnapping Vincent’s son (Octavius J. Johnson). Pursued by a dogged Internal Affairs investigator (Michelle Monaghan) and a sadistic drug kingpin (Scoot McNairy), Vincent must rely on his street smarts and sheer force of will as he tries to rescue his child over the course of a single night in this gritty, action-filled thriller.

DERMOT MULRONEY (Stan Rubino) recently had a major arc on Showtime’s

“Shameless” and appears on the CBS series “Pure Genius” as Dr. Walter Wallace. He was also seen

in the feature Dirty Grandpa, alongside Robert De Niro and Zac Efron.

Mulroney was discovered at Northwestern University by a Hollywood talent agent. Arriving

in Los Angeles in 1985, he got his first acting role in the CBS television movie “Sin of Innocence.”

Since then, Mulroney has built a prolific career in entertainment, acting in more than five dozen

feature films and multiple television projects throughout the years.

Mulroney made his feature debut in Blake Edwards’ Sunset in 1988. His many film credits

include August: Osage County, Jobs, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, About Schmidt, Young Guns,

The Wedding Date, Longtime Companion, Where the Day Takes You, The Grey, Kansas City, Bastard Out of

Carolina, Point of No Return, The Thing Called Love, Copycat, Zodiac, J. Edgar, Stoker, The Rambler, Insidious:

Chapter 3 and Truth.