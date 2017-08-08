Woman files lawsuit after receiving 2,000 robocalls

Morning, noon and night, day in and day out Johnna Ehrlich’s phone rang. She says sometimes the calls started at seven in the morning.

According to the lawsuit Ehrlich filed against Comenity Bank, the bank robocalled her cell more than 2,000 times over a period of 20 months.

Attorney Billy Howard with the Consumer Protection Firm filed the complaint. He points out one month in which his client got hit with 188 calls, as many as 10 a day.

But Ehrlich says she doesn’t have any account or credit card with Comenity and does not owe them any money. They dialed her cell phone trying to reach her elderly grandmother over her credit card balance.

Ehrlich can be heard on recorded calls explaining they have the wrong number. But she says the phone would ring again minutes later.

Court records show Comenity Bank faces similar lawsuits filed across the country. But no one at the company would comment on this case.

A spokesperson explained in an email:

“We have a culture of compliance and take these matters very seriously. At this time, we cannot comment on pending litigation."

Ehrlich's case could be worth over a million dollars thanks to a federal law that makes it illegal for debt collectors to harass consumers on their cell phones.

Victims can report offenders to the Federal Trade Commission and consult an attorney.