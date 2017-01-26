What to know about extended service plans

One-year-old twins Skylar and James leave their mom Michelle with little time for anything else. She depends on the microwave to sterilize bottles and for quick meals.

But the appliance which is still under warranty died in November. It was then McNelis discovered a third party company handled the warranty work. She claims eight different repair visits failed to fix her unit.

Often times a third party, not the actual retailer, administers the extended warranty. In this case we contacted Famous Tate’s. They quickly sent out a loaner microwave and contacted the third party administrator Bankers Warranty Group to escalate the repair. They finally found the part needed to fix her unit.

In an email Famous Tate's explained, “We provided help by sending emails along with her pictures to BWG and Quality Service.”

To protect your investment it's always a good idea to check reviews on the repair company retailers use when it comes to warranty work.