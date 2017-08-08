Legitimate sites offer ways to earn quick cash

Want to make $50 fast? There are 50 legitimate sites out there that will pay you for tasks that range from taking surveys to posting reviews and running errands. Here are a few of them:

Swagbucks offers easy money for anyone willing to play games, watch videos or answer surveys.

If you have a car consider Thumbtack. The site matches you with local people who pay to complete tasks or run errands. Skilled professionals and freelancers use it to build their business as well.

You can also check out Fiverr where you can market any service you provide on their website for a minimum of $5. Services range from letter writing to marketing.

And if you are into making money while you shop look into Receipt Hog. Simply snap a picture of your receipt every time you buy something and they'll send a little money your way via PayPal.

Ebates offers cash back for online shopping. Get a $10 gift certificate for signing up, get $5 for getting your friends to sign up.

TaskRabbit is another site that connects you with locals who pay for tasks that range from light carpentry to picking up takeout food.

And if you have any gift cards lying around that you have no use for you can sell them online at Cardpool or raise.