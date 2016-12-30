Account went into default by error and it cost a man his perfect credit score

Brandon Stanley accomplished a rare feat by the age of 33. He hit the perfect credit score of above 800.

But one morning his credit monitoring service sent an alert. Turns out his internet provider, Frontier stopped the auto pay on the Stanley's account.

The couple says they called the company and gave them their credit card information still the auto pay never turned back on and it put the Stanley's account in the negative to the tune of nearly $900.

A move that crashed Brandon's perfect credit. He and his wife say they spent a week on the phone calling both Frontier's local and executive offices.

We emailed a Frontier spokesperson and asked that they review the Stanley's pay history.

In a statement Frontier explained. "During the transition, the autopay status was not properly established. We notified the credit bureaus to delete the credit reports...We apologize for the error..."

Brandon should see his credit score return to perfect status within the next 30 days.

Be sure to check your own credit report for errors. You can get one for free here: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action.