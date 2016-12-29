Route 11 issues voluntary recall for sour cream & chive flavored potato chips

Route 11 is voluntarily recalling Sour Cream & Chive flavored potato chips due to possible Salmonella contamination.

On December 19th, Route 11 Potato Chips was advised by its seasoning supplier that an ingredient in its Sour Cream & Chive seasoning was subject to a recall. The ingredient, nonfat dry milk powder, was produced in a facility where the FDA identified Salmonella in the environment.

Although no pathogenic material was found in the finished product supplied to Route 11, the kettle chip maker decided out of an abundance of caution, to recall its Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips, 2oz and 6 oz bags, produced with BEST BY DATES beginning with 2/9/17 and ending with 6/10/17.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this product.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store they purchased it, for a full refund. If they purchased the product directly from Route 11, please contact the company for a refund or replacement.