Pier 1 Imports recalls wicker furniture

Pier 1 Imports has voluntarily recalled Temain Wicker Furniture due to a lead paint violation.

About 2,500 units have been sold in the United States and 75 Canada.

The furniture has excessive lead levels is a violation of the federal lead paint standard.

The furniture is sold as Temani ivory wicker chair, settee and ottoman.

Consumers should stop using the furnature and return it to any Pier 1 Imports for a full refund or credit.

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at www.Pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.