Michaels recalls Rock Salt Lamps Due to shock and fire hazards

10:48 PM, Jan 10, 2017
1:55 AM, Jan 11, 2017

Michaels is recalling about 80,000 Rock Salt Lamps due to shock and fire hazards.

According to Michaels, the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite.

The recall involves three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

  1. Rock of Gibraltar Lamp
  • SKU: 495144
  • UPC: 00886946056253
  1. Carnival of Lights
  • SKU: 495433
  • UPC: 00886946058325
  1. Basket of Rocks
  • SKU: 495146
  • UPC: 00886946056277

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

