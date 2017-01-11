Michaels recalls Rock Salt Lamps Due to shock and fire hazards

Michaels is recalling about 80,000 Rock Salt Lamps due to shock and fire hazards.



According to Michaels, the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite.



The recall involves three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

SKU: 495144

UPC: 00886946056253

Carnival of Lights

SKU: 495433

UPC: 00886946058325

Basket of Rocks

SKU: 495146

UPC: 00886946056277

The lamps were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.



Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.



Consumers can also contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.