HP Expands Recall of Batteries for HP and Compaq Notebook Computers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

HP is expanding its recall of lithium-ion batteries for some of its HP and Compaq Notebook computers.

There is concern the batteries are fire hazards because of the possibility of overheating.

This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers.

The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016.

The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery.

The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

HP will replace your battery for free if it is one of the affected models.

For more information on HP and the recall process, click here.