Flour recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. announced a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple®, Swad®, and Maya® flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.

The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. Coli investigation.

No other Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. products distributed in the U.S. are affected by this recall.

Impacted product is packaged in 20 lb. paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

Some strains of E. coli create potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The condition can lead to serious kidney failure and even death.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the U.S. product recall.

If you have any of the products listed below, please dispose of them immediately. Consumers with impacted product are urged to contact the company at 1-888-569-6728 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET for a product replacement coupon.