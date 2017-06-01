Flour recalled for possible E. coli contamination

WFTS Webteam
10:06 PM, May 31, 2017
11:20 PM, May 31, 2017

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. announced a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple®, Swad®, and Maya® flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli 0121 contamination.

The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. Coli investigation.

No other Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. products distributed in the U.S. are affected by this recall.
Impacted product is packaged in 20 lb. paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

Some strains of E. coli create potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The condition can lead to serious kidney failure and even death.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the U.S. product recall.

If you have any of the products listed below, please dispose of them immediately. Consumers with impacted product are urged to contact the company at 1-888-569-6728 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET for a product replacement coupon.  

  • Maya® Durum Wheat Atta Flour
    • 20 lbs
    • UPC Code: 0 20843 10001 9
    • Lot Codes: 6 286 548, 6 287 548  
    • Best By Date: No BIUB on Bag
  • Swad® Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour
    • 20 lbs
    • UPC Code: 0 51179 16030 9
    • Lot Codes: 6 294 548, 6 299 548, 6 300 548, 6 308 548
    • Best By Date: No BIUB on Bag
  • Golden Temple® #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend
    • 20 lbs 
    • UPC Code: 0 59000 40540 7
    • Lot Codes: 6 286 548, 6 299 548  
    • Best By Date: Jan 2018
  • Golden Temple® Durum Atta Flour Blend
    • 20 lbs 
    • UPC Code: 0 59000 41556 7
    • Lot Codes: 6 287 548, 6 288 548, 6 294 548, 6 295 548, 6 300 548, 6 301 548, 6 306 548, 6 307 548, 6 308 548 
    • Best By Date: Jan 2018, Feb 2018

