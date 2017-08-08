Pokémon Trade And Collect Event At Toys "R" Us Aug. 12

Calling all Pokémon fans! Are you looking to trade or collect more of your beloved cards? Pack up what you've collected so far and grab your wish list, then head to your nearest Toys"R"Us on Saturday, Aug. 12 for their free Pokémon Trade and Collect Event . The party is happening at all Toys"R"Us stores (with the exception of outlet and express locations) from 1-3 p.m. for kids 6 and up and adult collectors. Once at the event, you'll be able to trade with fellow collectors and receive a free Stufful foil card and Pokémon trading card game collector's album. You'll also be able to participate in a Pokémon coloring activity. Before you head out the door, be sure to first take an inventory of what cards you have; some of them could be worth a lot of money ! If you've been collecting cards since it all began , you could be sitting on some pretty hefty cash. That is, of course, if your cards are in good condition and you're willing to sell!Take Espeon Pop Series 5, for example. It was listed on Ebay for $1,407 last year. Or, if you're really lucky, maybe you have a Pikachu Illustrator hidden somewhere in your house. Listed for $100,000 because it says "Illustrator" instead of "Trainer," this card will get you enough cash to probably buy whatever cards are missing from your collection. After all, you've "gotta catch 'em all." It's not a bad idea to take a look at prices some cards are currently going for, either. You can check out updated prices right here . Can't make it this time around? Toys"R"Us will be having another Pokémon event on Nov. 11. Stay tuned for details!

