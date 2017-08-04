How to get free fries from McDonald's every Friday

Other Deals On The McDonald's App

How To Download The App

Who doesn't love Fridays? And honestly, I can't think of a better way to celebrate the end of the work week than by snagging some free fries. Thankfully, McDonald's is making that possible. Here's how to get free fries from McDonald's on Fridays so that every week you can enjoy the salty goodness of fried potatoes. All you have to do is download the McDonald's app to be eligible for this deal. Every Friday, simply make a purchase from McDonald's and present the weekly free fry coupon from the app at the register. Simple as that.Only this fast food chain would make Free Fry Friday a thing—so if you didn't already absolutely love this restaurant, you will now. Not only are they offering free food, they're also making it easy to get your hands on it. Score! You do have to order something to be eligible for the deal, but you can get the free medium fry with any purchase, so that's still not a bad deal. The free fry deal will only last until Sept. 29, so according to our calculations, you've got nine Fridays between now and then. You know what that means—nine chances to chow down on fries at no extra cost to you. Don't miss out!Once it's on your phone, you'll unlock a whole new world of saving potential. For instance, app users can take advantage of their buy one get one free sandwich deal going on through Aug. 6 when they download the app, too. That's an example of a very limited offer, but there are also other weekly deals (similar to what we're officially dubbing Free Fry Friday) such as buy five McCafe beverages and get the sixth one for free and the chance to get a free frappe, shake or sundae with any purchase.The McDonald's app can work for Androids or iPhones and can be downloaded from iTunes or Google Play

