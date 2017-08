General Motors has recalled hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "If [the power steering] assist is lost and suddenly returned, the driver could lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in a public document . The cars are particularly vulnerable to the issue when a driver performs low-speed turns, according to NHTSA . More than 690,000 vehicles—model year 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks—are potentially affected by the issue. GM is telling owners of the trucks involved in the recall to take their vehicles into a dealer, where they can receive free of charge a software update to fix the issue. Drivers can check to see if their car is among the recalled vehicles on NHTSA's website . Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-432-8782. Written by Jackie Wattles for CNN. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.