Continental recalls CrossContact LX20 tires due to potential contamination to the belt package

WFTS Webteam
10:13 PM, Dec 26, 2016
3:55 AM, Dec 27, 2016
Continental Tire the Americas is recalling more than 14,000 CrossContact LX20 tires due to potential contamination to the belt package.

According to Continental, the tires may have insufficient adhesion within the belt package resulting in tread wear, vibration, noise, or bulging areas on the tire.

The affected tires, sold as replacement tires as well as original equipment on certain General Motors full size trucks and SUVs, are size P275/55R20 111S and were manufactured May 3, 2015, to May 9, 2015.

Continental will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge.

Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168.

