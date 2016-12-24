Bickel's Snack Foods recalling several products due to Salmonella contamination

Bickel's Snack Foods, Inc., of York, PA is voluntarily recalling all snack products that were made with milk ingredients supplied by one of its' secondary seasoning component suppliers, Valley Milk Products LLC, due to Salmonella contamination.

On Dec. 16, Bickel's Snack Foods, Inc. was notified Valley Milk Products, LLC initiated a recall of products made with milk powders or sour cream. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been made aware of this recall.

"Although no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, we are voluntarily recalling these products out of an abundance of caution," the company said.

This voluntary recall includes the following products:

Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2.75 oz UPC: 7004000224 Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7593996049 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz UPC: 7593905103 Best by: 1/2/17 Manufactured: 9/28/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 7593905033 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Bickel's- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: .75 oz UPC: 7148700930 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7148700602 Best by Between: 1/16/17-3/6/17 Manufactured Between: 10/12/16-11/30/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7 oz UPC: 7148721020 Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/6/17 Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-11/30/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5oz UPC: 7148711030 Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/28/16-12/7/16

Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 1.5 oz UPC: 7004004132 Best by: 1/9/17 Manufactured: 10/5/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 7017500019 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 7/8 oz UPC: 3720000014 Best by Between: 12/19/16-2/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-11/17/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 2 oz UPC: 3720000476 Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 3720000504 Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 10/5/16-12/14/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 8.5 oz UPC: 7017500060 Best by Between: 1/9/17-3/20/17 Manufactured Between: 10/4/16-12/13/16

Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

Size: 5 oz UPC: 7277901085 Best by Between: 3/6/17-4/24/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-11/9/16

Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

Size: 6 Oz UPC: 73296216671 Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/7/16

Customers who purchased these product should dispose of them immediately. Consumers with questions may contact Bickel's Snack Foods,Inc., toll free at 1-800-888-4646 Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm. EST