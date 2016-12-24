Bickel's Snack Foods recalling several products due to Salmonella contamination

WFTS Webteam
6:44 PM, Dec 23, 2016
7:05 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bickel's Snack Foods, Inc., of York, PA is voluntarily recalling all snack products that were made with milk ingredients supplied by one of its' secondary seasoning component suppliers, Valley Milk Products LLC, due to Salmonella contamination.

On Dec. 16, Bickel's Snack Foods, Inc. was notified Valley Milk Products, LLC initiated a recall of products made with milk powders or sour cream. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been made aware of this recall.

"Although no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, we are voluntarily recalling these products out of an abundance of caution," the company said.

   

This voluntary recall includes the following products:

Bon Ton- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2.75 oz UPC: 7004000224   Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/20/17  Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 2 oz       UPC: 7593996049   Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17   Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 5 oz       UPC: 7593905103   Best by: 1/2/17        Manufactured:  9/28/16

Seyfert-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz     UPC: 7593905033  Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17 Manufactured  Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Bickel's- Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: .75 oz     UPC: 7148700930  Best by Between:   12/19/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size:  2 oz      UPC: 7148700602     Best by Between: 1/16/17-3/6/17          Manufactured  Between: 10/12/16-11/30/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size:  7 oz      UPC: 7148721020      Best by Between:   1/2/17-3/6/17          Manufactured  Between: 9/28/16-11/30/16

Bickel's-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5oz      UPC: 7148711030      Best by Between: 1/2/17-3/13/17           Manufactured  Between: 9/28/16-12/7/16

Bon Ton-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 1.5 oz    UPC: 7004004132 Best by:   1/9/17       Manufactured:  10/5/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size:  2 oz       UPC: 7017500019   Best by Between:  12/19/16-3/13/17        Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/7/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size:  7/8 oz   UPC: 3720000014     Best by Between: 12/19/16-2/20/17 Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-11/17/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size:  2 oz       UPC: 3720000476  Best by Between: 12/19/16-3/20/17  Manufactured Between: 9/14/16-12/14/16

Dan Dee-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz      UPC: 3720000504      Best by Between:  1/9/17-3/20/17        Manufactured Between: 10/5/16-12/14/16

Troyer-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Size: 8.5 oz      UPC: 7017500060      Best by Between:  1/9/17-3/20/17        Manufactured Between: 10/4/16-12/13/16

Cabana-Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Size: 5 oz        UPC: 7277901085      Best by Between: 3/6/17-4/24/17          Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-11/9/16

Key Foods-Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Size: 6 Oz         UPC:  73296216671   Best by Between: 12/26/16-3/13/17 Manufactured Between: 9/20/16-12/7/16

Customers who purchased these product should dispose of them immediately.  Consumers with questions may contact Bickel's Snack Foods,Inc., toll free at 1-800-888-4646 Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm. EST