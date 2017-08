Amrita Health Foods is recalling nine flavors of their protein bars due to potential Listeria contamination.

The affected Amrita Bars were distributed across the country via retail stores and produced from April 24 to May 31 with best-by dates between Apr. 24, 2018 and May 31, 2018.

The flavors to look out for are listed below:

• Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60 gram, UPC 853009004056

• Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60 gram, UPC 853009004438

• Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60 gram, UPC 853009004414

• Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004391

• Amrita Mango Coconut, 50 gram, UPC 853009004018

• Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50 gram, UPC 853009004056

• Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50 gram, UPC 853009004025

• Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50 gram, UPC 853009004049

• Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50 gram, UPC 853009004032

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to public health authorities to date and the recall was voluntary.

The company asks consumers to not consume the affected protein bars. Instead, they may be returned to the place of purchase for an exchange. Consumers with questions may contact Amrita Health Foods Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST) at 1-888-728-7779.