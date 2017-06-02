Want to be a prince or princess? Finding your teenager a cool summer job in a tough retail market

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Retail is struggling nationwide and in the Tampa Bay area. Chains like Sears, Payless ShoeSource, Radio Shack and HHGregg are closing stores or filing for bankruptcy.



Before the retail industry went into a tailspin, summer jobs for teens were abundant at local malls. Retail jobs once made up a quarter of the summer teen workforce nationwide. But times have changed.



Now a lot of your sons and daughters must look elsewhere to earn some extra bucks.



Two local high-school students, 17-year-old Donia Khalil 16-year-old and Morgan Olds, literally found their dream jobs on Craigslist.



Dream Big Events is hiring local princes, princesses and mascots starting at $30 an hour. No acting, dancing or singing experience is needed. Teens just need to show enthusiasm and have a flexible schedule, which includes weekends.



Owner Angie Folsom says she prefers hiring teenagers.



"They're eager to work and they're really really good with kids," said Folsom.



St. Petersburg-based personal finance site Penny Hoarder lists 100 summer jobs for teens and includes instructions on how to apply and get them:



For teens interested in babysitting or pet sitting jobs, try out Care.com or Rover.com.



Job experts also advise teens to call the YMCA, which hires high school students for summer camps. The website in Tampa is www.tampaymca.org and in St. Petersburg, www.stpeteymca.org.