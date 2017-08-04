HomePros: Allied Fence of Tampa Bay

The Most Trusted Name in the Fence Business

3:54 PM, Jul 11, 2017
11:34 AM, Aug 4, 2017

Fences of all varieties

Allied Fence of Tampa Bay

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With over 40 years of experience, Allied Fence of Tampa Bay will provide you with an honest, reliable quote. Your home is unique to you and with the variety of styles, colors and materials, we are confident you will not only have a safer home for your family, but a fence that enhances your unique style.  

No matter what kind of fencing you hope to install around your Tampa property, we provide what you need. We can build your fence from various materials such as wood, vinyl, chain link and aluminum.  Access control-fencing options are available – you can control who enters your property.

Check out our website for more information: alliedfencetampa.com

CALL TODAY FOR HELP WITH YOUR FENCING NEEDS

Pinellas | (727) 631-0092

Hillsborough | (813) 886-5097

Pasco | (727) 815-1533

Manatee | (941) 739-5745

Open Monday-Friday 8a-4p

 

Whether you want to tackle your own home improvement project, or have our professional install team manage the project we can provide you with the best design, and right products for your fencing needs.  Call or stop by our showroom today!

Immediate Financing Approval and quick turn-around times are available.

 

Why Choose Us?

The most trusted name in the fence business

Financing available

Over 40 years of experience

Variety of styles and materials

Fixed quotes

Quick turn around

 

WHERE TO FIND US?

Allied Fence of Tampa Bay
4151 118th Ave N.
Clearwater, FL 33762