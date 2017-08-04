Hundreds of FL teachers fired over state test they keep failing

Failing, Frustrated and Fired

This summer school districts across the state are working to fill classrooms with teachers but we've discovered the state's certification test isn't helping districts recruit teachers, it's leaving many with even more empty teacher slots to fill.

"Forty-Five questions is not a measurement of me being a competent educator," said Kathleen Moss of Pinellas County.

"It angers me that a test decides my worth," said Debbie Brooker of Pasco County

"People tell me one window closes another will open. In this situation, I'm not willing to let this window close," said Claudia Borges.

They are Florida teachers who just lost the title.

"It's terrible," said Brooker, a former social worker turned teacher who was just fired after 3 years of teaching K-6 Special Ed at a Title I school on a temporary certificate.

Debby Brooker, Pasco County

Special teacher and single mom and temporary teaching certificate holder Kathleen Moss also received her pink slip last week, despite her Master's Degree and 30 years working with children.

Kathleen Moss, Pinellas County

"I always knew teaching is what I was supposed to be, what I was called to do," she said.

Known as the Florida Teacher Certification Exam, itís a battery of "must pass" teacher tests to get a permanent license to teach here.

But after a series of revisions made the tests harder in 2015, failures among examinees are higher than ever. See our previous coverage on the issue.

http://www.abcactionnews.com/longform/teachers-failing-state-certification-test-at-alarming-rates

Math, for example. went from an 80% passing rate in 2014 to a 57% passing rate last year.

Failure Rates provided by FDOE

Numbers that didn't add up for Debbie, Kathleen and Claudia Borges in Hillsborough County. She's one of nearly two dozen teachers the school district was just forced to fire because they couldn't pass the FTCE. In Borgesí case, the kindergarten teacher has struggled to pass the Math section after taking the test four times. See your previous coverage.

http://www.abcactionnews.com/longform/florida-teachers-failing-frustrated-teacher-test-scores-not-improving-new-state-numbers-show

"I'm not even going to use this as a kindergarten teacher," she told us recently.

"It's always difficult to deal with when we have to terminate a teacher over testing rules but we do have to follow state law and the state requirement of passing those exams in a timely fashion," said Scott Richman, a recruiter for the Hillsborough County School District.

The district is already on the hunt to fill 500 teacher slots by August.

Across the state, school district hands are tied over teachers who can't pass the FTCE. As of last month, Miami-Dade County had 75 teachers at risk of losing their teaching jobs. Broward County was looking at 153 losses due to FTCE failures. St. Lucie County already gave pink slips to 17 teachers while Polk County was forced to fire 79 teachers who had proven records in the classroom, but haven't been able to pass the state's teacher test.

"We never want to see a teacher go, especially if they're an effective or highly effective teacher," said Polk County School Districtís Human Resources Director Annissa Wilfalk. "Our hands are tied," she said.