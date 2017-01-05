Southwest Airlines adding daily non-stop flights between LaGuardia Airport and Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Southwest Airlines is giving Floridians a new way to get to the Big Apple.



The airline will begin offering daily non-stop flights between Tampa International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York City starting Monday, June 5.



According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Southwest will be using Boeing 737 jets that can seat 143 passengers.



There will be two flights between the cities offered each day.



The first one will depart Tampa International at 5:40 a.m. while the second flight leaves at 2:35 p.m. Flights will last a little less than three hours.



The flights to Tampa will depart LaGuardia at 8:55 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.



Travelers can begin purchasing tickets on the new flight starting Thursday. Introductory fares for the new flights will be as low as $89 each way or $178 round-trip.



---



Online: www.southwest.com