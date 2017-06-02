Too hot outside for working out? Try the extreme sport of indoor trampoline dodgeball

SARASOTA, Fla. - What started as a gym activity has transformed into an extreme acrobatic sport.

Sky Zone’s trampoline dodgeball is nothing short of an exciting adrenaline rush and major workout.

So what exactly is trampoline dodgeball?

According to Sky Zone, the sport combines the athleticism and excitement of traditional dodgeball with the thrill of a wall-to-wall trampoline court.

“Playing this sport is just great exercise," said Khiem Nguyen, dodgeball player. "It’s fun flopping your body around and I lost a lot of weight doing this. Everything about the game is enjoyable."

Everyone is welcome to play dodgeball at Sky Zone, with two separate trampoline courts for adults and children.

With daily pick-up games available, it’s the perfect way to spend a hot summer day indoors while still breaking a sweat.

“Trampoline dodgeball is the most fun you’ll have,” said Paul Orsino, owner of Sarasota’s Sky Zone. “You’ll get to jump around on a trampoline, knock people over with a dodgeball and have a blast doing it.”

With locations in Sarasota and Tampa, grab your family and friends for a fun-filled day.

