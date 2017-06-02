Raymond James Stadium is being turned into a golf course this weekend

Between June 2-4, golfers will be able to tee off from the upper level of the football stadium, shooting at nine different holes created down below.
The stadium will be transformed into a nine hole golf course with a total yardage of 1,000 yards. Each tee box gives a unique shot because they're located throughout the stadium levels at different angles, elevations, and distances from the landscaped greens on the field below.
The event is set up similar to Topgolf, generating a score based on how close you get to the flag at each hole.
"Whether you’re hanging out inside the clubhouse, teeing off from one of our nine epic tee boxes, competing in The Chipping Challenge, or relaxing and hanging out at our luxurious VIP Lounge after your round, your experience at the stadium will be filled with memories that last a lifetime," the company website boasts.
The experience costs $85 per player for a limited time.