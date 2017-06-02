Raymond James Stadium is being turned into a golf course this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - There's a new sport coming to Ray-Jay stadium!

Golfers will soon be able to take shots at the same field where the Buccaneers' touchdowns happen.

Stadiumlinks is transforming Raymond James Stadium into a one-of-a-kind golf experience.

Between June 2-4, golfers will be able to tee off from the upper level of the football stadium, shooting at nine different holes created down below.

The stadium will be transformed into a nine hole golf course with a total yardage of 1,000 yards. Each tee box gives a unique shot because they're located throughout the stadium levels at different angles, elevations, and distances from the landscaped greens on the field below.

The event is set up similar to Topgolf, generating a score based on how close you get to the flag at each hole.

"Whether you’re hanging out inside the clubhouse, teeing off from one of our nine epic tee boxes, competing in The Chipping Challenge, or relaxing and hanging out at our luxurious VIP Lounge after your round, your experience at the stadium will be filled with memories that last a lifetime," the company website boasts.

Standard Tee Time Booking:

Choose an available date and tee time from the menu and select a quantity of 2 or 4 players before proceeding to checkout

Tee times with the "Preferred Tee Time" label generally have higher demand due to ideal time of day and playing conditions

Your official tee time bookings are processed for your playing group upon completion at checkout and a confirmation will be sent to your provided email address

Each player within your group will be provided with nine complementary golf balls at the event to be used at each of the nine holes

VIP Package:

Select the VIP Upgrade for an additional $55 (select the quantity of players in your group to be upgraded) during checkout to receive exclusive premium upgrades, including:

Access to private warm-up bays

Nine additional golf balls to count toward your score

Admission into the VIP Lounge where you will have access to luxury accommodations

Complimentary round at "The Chipping Challenge"

Complimentary round at "The Putting Challenge"

Event Details: