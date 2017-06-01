Fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | June 2-4

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (June 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, June

Stadiumlinks at Raymond James Stadium

Get ready to tee off at Raymond James Stadium. Stadiumlinks is bringing the ultimate golf experience to Tampa from June 2 - 4. The stadium will be transformed into a nine hole golf course with a total yardage of 1,000 yards. Each tee box gives a very unique shot because they're located throughout the stadium levels at different angles, elevations and distances from the landscaped greens on the field below.

Brantley Gilbert: The Devil Don't Sleep

American country singer Brantley Gilbert is heading to Tampa! He will be performing his ‘The Devil Don’t Sleep’ tour at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Trevor Noah performing standup

Get excited for a night full of laughs! The host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, hits the stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Friday night. Tickets start at $43.25.

Saturday, June 3

Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival

Looking for a taste of the Caribbean? Come experience the live music, cuisine and culture the 2017 Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival. There will be dancing, food trucks and activities for the kids. Tickets are $10 per person and children 10-and-under get in free.

Craft Beer Clash

Calling all craft beer lovers! The battle to determine the Bay’s best brewer begins Saturday afternoon. Brewers from all over Tampa Bay will showcase their best beer and attendees will vote on their favorite. Each guest will get their own ‘Brew Passport’ to map out the beers they tested. Enjoy local food and live entertainment with proceeds benefiting the All Children’s Hospital. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the historic Rialto Theatre.

Jimmy Buffett concert

Escape to Margaritaville this weekend! The one-and-only Jimmy Buffett will perform at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets start around $90.

Sunday, June 4

Madeira Beach Triathlon

From swimming ¼ of a mile in the Gulf of Mexico, to a 10-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run on a sandy shore, extreme athletes will be competing in the 2017 Madeira Beach Triathlon.

24th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival

Some of the nation’s best crafters will be displaying their handmade pottery, jewelry, paintings and so much more during the 24th Annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival. The festival also features exotic live plants, handmade soaps, gourmet dips and savory sauces.

