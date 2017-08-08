Central Florida is home to the world's largest monster truck safari

CLERMONT, Fla. - The world’s largest monster truck safari is in central Florida? You better believe it!

You can travel through 2,500 acres of swamps, groves, woodlands and pastures at Showcase of Citrus in Clermont, Florida.

The 4x4 monster trucks are made from old school buses and sit up to 15 feet in the air.

"Our monster trucks don't get stuck in the swamp, that's for sure," said Josh Arnold, safari driver. "It's beautiful and you really get to see what true Florida looks like."

From zebras to gators, you can see all types of animals during the safari.

This hour-long outdoor adventure costs $25 for adults and $15 for children. Click here for more information.

“With the wild animals and all the views you see on the safari, it’s a great time,” said Dustylee Fields, Showcase of Citrus manager.

Showcase of Citrus also features a gem mine, u-pick fresh fruit and citrus, wine tastings, farm animals and much more. It's located at 5010 US-27, Clermont, Florida, 34714.

