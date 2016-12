You better watch out, You better not cry, Better not pout, I'm telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town!

Starting December 24 The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will track Santa as he makes his journey around the world delivering presents to good little boys and girls.

NORAD uses military sensors and technology to track Santa, his sleigh and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.

Get some sleep! Santa is coming to town!

