Puppy Bowl 2017: An alternative Super Bowl pregame

On Sunday, Feb. 5, millions of people will tune in to see Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI; but that isn't the only big event happening that day.

Indeed, there's another "bowl" happening that some would consider pretty super as well: Puppy Bowl XIII on Animal Planet.

The game will feature 78 puppies playing in a small scale stadium as part of a nationwide adoption event.

Puppies have been provided by 34 different animal shelters across 22 states. This year, the Bowl also features three pups with special needs - Doobert (deaf), Lucky (three-legged) and Winston (hearing and sight impaired) - who won't let their disability stop them from trying to score the winning touchdown and a loving home.

Puppies will also be competing for the individual BISSELL(R) MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) by scoring the most touchdowns with dog-approved toys by Petco. Award-winning animal advocate and television correspondent Jill Rappaport will feature the Subaru Pup Close and Personal segments that highlight some of the heartwarming stories of the adorable athletes.

Coverage of Puppy Bowl XIII kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with "tail"gating, and the game will begin at 3:00 p.m. with aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary. There will even be a special appearance from the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil.

The game will repeat for a total of 10 hours on Super Bowl Sunday in case you miss any of the action.

