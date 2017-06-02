Pet of the week: Ahan is a 10-week-old puppy found abandoned on the side of the road

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Are you looking to adopt a puppy? Ahan may be perfect pooch for your family.



Ahan is only 10-weeks-old and already has a lifetime of experiences. She was found abandoned and alone on the side of the road. Lucky for this puppy, a foster home took her in.



Ahan is a mix breed. Her coloring is similar to a Rottweiler. She will need a family that can invest the time to teach a young pup manners and house train her.



Ahna is currently staying with ARF'n, the Animal Rescue Friends Network. If you are interested in adopting her, you can find additional information at www.arfn.org or by e-mailing info@arfn.org.



ARF'n adoption fees for dogs start at $75. The adoption process can take up to two weeks.

