Pet of the week: 3-year-old Daryl is a Rottweiler mix that wants to play fetch with you

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meet Daryl. He is a big boy with an even bigger heart who has lots of love to give. He comes from Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.



Daryl is 3-year-old Rottweiler mix who weighs 76 pounds.



He is looking for human companion to play fetch and cuddle with. Daryl would make a wonderful companion in a home with no small children.



You must own your own home in order to adopt Daryl. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.



For more information about how to adopt Daryl or other adoptable animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call them (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.



Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m. The shelter will be open on New Year's Eve.