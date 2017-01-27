Pet of the week: 2-year-old Jacob is a Chihuahua mix with a great personality

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meet Jacob. He is a cute little fuzz face who just wants to be loved.



Jacob is up for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg. He is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. Don't let his size fool you. His personality is much larger than his six-and-a-half pound.



Shelter workers report Jacob will play with just about anything. He loves other dogs his size, humans and toys. When playtime is over, he likes to curl up for a good snuggle.



Jacob is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $200.



For more information about how to adopt Jacob or other animals at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, you can call the shelter at (727) 328-7738 or go online to www.petpalanimalshelter.com.



Pet Pal Animal Shelter is located at 405 22nd Street South Street in St. Petersburg. You can visit all their dogs and cats up for adoption Tuesdays to Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m.



